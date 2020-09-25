EU police arrest Kosovo war veterans’ leader, raid offices

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The European Union Rule of Law Mission says that its security police have arrested the leader of a war veterans association in Kosovo for obstruction of justice. It doesn’t say on what charges Hysni Gucati was arrested on Friday. The association represents the former ethnic Albanian separatists who fought Serbian troops in a 1998-1999 war for independence. They prevented veterans from going into the association’s offices in Pristina and left after eight hours with files and computers. The group’s deputy leader was arrested by local police. Earlier this week, the war veterans group threatened to make public prosecutors’ files from a war crimes investigation that is underway in the Hague. Kosovo’s 2008 independence I not recognized by Serbia and their ties remain tense.