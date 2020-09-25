NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments Friday in President Donald Trump’s long-running fight to prevent a New York top prosecutor from getting his tax returns. Trump’s lawyers appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals after a district court judge last month rejected their renewed efforts to invalidate a subpoena issued to his accounting firm by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. A temporary restraining order remains in effect, preventing any tax records from being turned over at least until the latest appeal is decided. Trump has said he expects the case to return to the Supreme Court, making it unlikely the dispute will be resolved before the November election.