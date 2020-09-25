Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Amherst 42, Weyauwega-Fremont 14
Baldwin-Woodville 34, Prescott 13
Baraboo 21, Sauk Prairie 3
Bloomer 34, St. Croix Falls 28, OT
Bowler/Gresham 52, Tri-County 8
Boyceville 34, Colfax 0
Brillion 6, New Holstein 3
Burlington 43, Delavan-Darien 8
Cambria-Friesland 56, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 0
Cambridge 45, Pardeeville 24
Catholic Memorial 21, Wauwatosa West 19
Cedar Grove-Belgium 42, Ozaukee 0
Cedarburg 49, Slinger 13
Chilton 46, Roncalli 6
Colby 54, Thorp 6
Coleman 28, Oconto Falls 6
Cumberland 56, Cameron 6
D.C. Everest 41, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 0
Darlington 34, River Valley 21
Durand 35, Neillsville/Granton 20
Edgar 37, Athens 8
Edgewood 17, Watertown 14
Ellsworth 28, Osceola 12
Franklin 24, Kenosha Bradford 21
Freedom 48, Winneconne 14
Germantown 27, Hamilton 21
Gilman, Md. 53, Bruce 0
Grafton 33, New Berlin Eisenhower 7
Grantsburg 42, Webster 0
Hartford Union 27, Nicolet 12
Highland 35, Altoona 6
Hilbert 26, Manitowoc Lutheran 14
Homestead 28, West Bend West 7
Hortonville 43, West De Pere 39
Howards Grove 6, Random Lake 0
Hudson 30, Menomonie 23
Hurley 39, Lake Holcombe/Cornell 6
Iola-Scandinavia 45, Wild Rose 0
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 35, Catholic Central 6
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 50, Kiel 42
Lake Country Lutheran 61, Saint Francis 7
Lake Mills 30, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Lakeside Lutheran 34, Racine St. Catherine’s 6
Lancaster 10, Richland Center 7, 2OT
Little Chute 28, Fox Valley Lutheran 13
Luck 44, Frederic 20
Luther 43, Boscobel 0
Luxemburg-Casco 41, Waupaca 15
Manawa 28, Shiocton 2
Martin Luther 61, Shoreland Lutheran 6
Mauston 48, Viroqua 6
McDonell Central 46, Lincoln 20
Medford Area 52, Hayward 7
Menominee, Mich. 42, Marinette 8
Menomonee Falls 21, Brookfield Central 20
Merrill 20, Ashland 14
Mineral Point 47, Dodgeville 12
Mishicot 32, Oconto 6
Mondovi 48, Osseo-Fairchild 20
Mosinee 25, Lakeland 16
Mukwonago 26, Waukesha North 14
Muskego 32, Arrowhead 24
New Berlin West 19, Port Washington 6
New Richmond 28, Rice Lake 27
Northern Elite 30, Crandon 16
Northwestern 62, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Oak Creek 13, Kenosha Indian Trail 0
Oconomowoc 28, Waukesha South 16
Pewaukee 47, Wauwatosa East 6
Plymouth 14, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 12
Portage 13, Reedsburg Area 7
Prairie du Chien 14, Platteville 10
Racine Lutheran 53, Kenosha Christian Life 0
Randolph 48, Johnson Creek 6
Reedsville 26, Oostburg 21
Regis 28, Elk Mound 6
Rhinelander 21, Antigo 18
River Falls 23, Chippewa Falls 8
River Ridge 42, Iowa-Grant 0
Saint Croix Central 56, Amery 14
Shawano 27, Seymour 0
Southern Door 44, Clintonville 7
Spencer/Columbus Catholic 27, Nekoosa 8
Spooner 20, Barron 6
St. John’s NW Military Academy 26, Fall River 7
Stanley-Boyd 65, Fall Creek 6
Stratford 35, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 6
Turtle Lake 20, Cadott 15
Two Rivers 39, Valders 13
Waterford 42, Elkhorn Area 41
Waterloo 19, Palmyra-Eagle 18
Wausau West 48, Wausau East 3
Wausaukee 34, Lena/St. Thomas Aquinas 18
West De Pere 39, Hortonville 36
Westosha Central 41, Badger 39
Whitefish Bay 34, West Bend East 6
Wisconsin Dells 36, Westfield Area 8
Wrightstown 42, Denmark 6
Xavier 41, New London 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Abbotsford vs. Auburndale, ccd.
Adams-Friendship vs. Poynette, ccd.
Almond-Bancroft vs. Loyal, ccd.
Big Foot vs. Horicon/Hustisford, ccd.
Blair-Taylor vs. Melrose-Mindoro, ccd.
Bonduel vs. Kewaunee, ccd.
Cochrane-Fountain City vs. Independence/Gilmanton, ccd.
Denmark vs. Menomonie, ccd.
Eleva-Strum vs. Alma/Pepin, ccd.
Eleva-Strum vs. Neillsville/Granton, ccd.
Flambeau vs. Ladysmith, ccd.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau vs. Altoona, ccd.
Grafton vs. Whitnall, ccd.
Lake Mills vs. Turner, ccd.
Marshall vs. Dodgeland, ccd.
Montello/Princeton/Green Lake vs. Wautoma, ccd.
Oakfield vs. Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah, ccd.
Pecatonica/Argyle vs. Benton/Scales Mound, ccd.
Pius XI Catholic vs. New Berlin Eisenhower, ccd.
Rib Lake/Prentice vs. Unity, ccd.
Watertown Luther Prep vs. Columbus, ccd.
Waukesha West vs. Kettle Moraine, ccd.
Westby vs. Onalaska, ccd.
Wilmot Union vs. Union Grove, ccd.
