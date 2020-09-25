HBCU president: Student’s BB gun suspension should be voided

HARVEY, La. (AP) — The president of a historically Black college has asked a Louisiana school superintendent to revoke the punishment of a fourth grader who was suspended from school because his teacher saw a BB gun in his room during a virtual lesson. Dillard University President Walter Kimbrough urged Jefferson Parish Superintendent James Gray to reconsider the six-day suspension of Woodmere Elementary student Ka Mauri Harrison. Kimbrough said Ka Mauri’s punishment exceeded the offense, calling it an example of the overcriminalization of Black boys. School Board member Simeon Dickerson agrees with Kimbrough’s sentiment. Gray would not comment on Kimbrough’s letter.