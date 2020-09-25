Hendricks, 3 others leave Beloit College Board of Trustees

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — Billionaire businesswoman and benefactor Diane Hendricks has resigned from the Beloit College Board of Trustees just as the school is dealing with financial uncertainties brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Hendricks and three other trustees — Jim Packard, Chuck McQuaid and Jim Sanger — left the board. The school announced their departures in a statement Thursday that attributed their departures to “regular turnover” typical of college and university boards. Hendricks is co-founder and chair of ABC Supply, based in Beloit, and is associated with many other business and charitable ventures in the area.