HUD secretary’s notes show he’s upset with WH appointments

ATLANTA (AP) — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson’s notes at a podium were photographed Friday, revealing his unhappiness about the White House’s personnel appointments to his agency. In a reference to the Presidential Personnel Office, Carson’s notes said, “I am not happy with the way PPO is handling my agency.” The personnel office is run by John McEntee. The White House and Carson’s office had no immediate comment. News photographers captured the images during Carson’s speech ahead of President Donald Trump’s speech to Black voters in Atlanta.