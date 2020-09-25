Ivanka Trump campaigns in Winona

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC/WXOW) -- Friday morning, Ivanka Trump took the campaign trail to DCM Tech Corporation in Winona.

DCM designs and builds rotary surface grinders and automotive rebuilding equipment.

After an introduction by Republican First District Congressman Jim Hagedorn, Trump addressed the administration's pro-business policies.

"Just in the last week or so the largest order of corn heading to China, that's a good thing. Huge order of soybeans. Hog exports are up. This is all that's going to be needed to keep moving forward, and get our economy back to complete economic prominence and then some," said Hagedorn.

She also talked about the administration's challenges in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nobody had ever experienced anything like this, so the whole world was learning real-time how to deal with this pandemic, and thankfully he took very early aggressive actions that were truthfully derided by many of our allies. When we closed travel from Europe to the United States, that never happened in the history of this country, and the Europeans did not like it," said Trump.

Her talk on business comes one day after a visit to Eau Claire with Vice President Mike Pence where he also spoke about job creation. They were also joined on the visit by US Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia.