MiG-21 military jet crashes near Serbia’s border with Bosnia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s Defense Ministry says an army jet has crashed near the country’s border with Bosnia. The ministry said the MiG-21 plane was on a “regular” flying mission when it crashed Friday morning near the village of Brasina. A ministry statement says a search and rescue team has been sent to the scene. Local media are reporting that the plane crashed into the yard of a house in a village. Serbian state broadcaster RTS reported that one of the pilots died and a villager was injured. No other details were immediately available.