Minnesota reports 1,191 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota Department of Health said Friday there were 1,191 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

In southeastern Minnesota, Winona County saw eight new cases. There was one each in the 15-19, 20-24, 30-34, 40-44, and 70-74 age groups. The remaining three cases were in the 55-59 age group.

Fillmore County had five while Houston County had four new cases according to MDH.

Find a list of how many cases have been reported in each county here.

A total of 94,189 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota to date, including 10,002 health care workers, MDH reported.

The Department said 84,256 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 no longer need to be isolated.

Health officials reported approximately 28,700 COVID-19 tests in Friday's update, bringing the total number of tests completed in the state to about 1,924,020. About 1,351,156 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department added, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also reported in Friday's update that six more people have died from COVID-19 in the state. Three of the people who died were reportedly residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

A total of 1,994 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. Health officials said 1,438 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

Health experts have stated that most cases of COVID-19 do not require hospitalization.

Find more COVID-19 coverage here