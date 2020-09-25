 Skip to Content

NASA astronaut plans to cast her ballot from space station

ATLANTA (AP) — NASA astronaut Kate Rubins told The Associated Press on Friday that she plans to cast her next vote from space – more than 200 miles above Earth. Rubins and two cosmonauts are in Star City, Russia, just outside Moscow. She’s preparing for a mid-October launch and a six-month stay at the International Space Station. Texas law allows U.S. astronauts to vote from space using a secure electronic ballot. Mission Control in Houston forwards the ballot to the space station, which Rubins then emails to the county clerk.

Associated Press

