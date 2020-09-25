Neighbor calls 911 when hockey fans yell ‘Shoot! Shoot!’

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A neighbor called deputies on some rabid Tampa Bay Lightning fans who were screaming “shoot! shoot!” as they watched Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final on television Wednesday night. Several Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies showed up at Devon Garnett’s apartment door. He and two buddies were watching the game and began yelling for the team to score a goal. The 911 caller told dispatchers someone was yelling loudly in the apartment above. Garnett says the deputies asked if they had guns in the house. He told them they were just cheering for the team. The deputies checked out the story and went on their way.