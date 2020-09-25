New launch accessible for all

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new canoe and kayak launch on the Black River is now available for use.

The La Crosse Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department announced the All Abilities Canoe/Kayak Launch opened this week at the Veterans Freedom Park boat launch on the northside of the city.

The launch features steps and handrails to allow anyone to safely enter the water at the landing.

The launch was possible through a Mayo Clinic Health System Inclusive Health and Recreation Award, DNR Recreation Boating Facilities Grant, and from Waterworks Docs and Boatlifts, Inc.