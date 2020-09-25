Oktoberfest canceled this year, but local businesses found unique and safe ways to celebrate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - This weekend the impact of the coronavirus hits home in La Crosse. Oktoberfest weekend is supposed to be taking place, but 'Gemütlichkeit,' or 'good cheer' will, unfortunately, have to take a backseat this year.

According to a study done by UW-Whitewater, Oktoberfest brings an average economic value of $15 million into La Crosse.

Former Festmaster Scott Horne, now the La Crosse Oktoberfest Trustee Chair, said over 100,000 people attend each year.

"Oktoberfest does stand for community, it stands for Gemütlichkeit, good cheer, and fellowship," Horne said. "These values are going to be carried out throughout the year but just in a modified way."

Jen Barney, the owner of Meringue Bakery & Cafe, whipped up something special for Oktoberfest week. Barney and her staff created an Oktoberfest Croissant sandwich. The brat is wrapped in a freshly baked croissant filled with cheese and complemented with a side of pickled goods and kimchi.

Barney also created a cupcake with beer brewed by the local Pearl Street Brewery. The buttercream frosting includes the beer.

"I come from this huge family, and every year during this time, my family comes into town. All my brothers and sisters hang out together during the weekend," Barney said. "Oktoberfest means family to me."

Many local restaurants downtown did their own fun spin on Oktoberfest food items as well.