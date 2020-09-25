 Skip to Content

Onalaska Police renew plea to help find missing man

7:20 pm Crime and Courts, Top Stories
poster - 2020-09-25T191816.828
tyler henry

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska Police are asking for help from the public to find a man missing more than three weeks.

Tyler Henry, 36, was last seen September 3 in Onalaska.

He suffered a traumatic brain injury a few years ago and his family is concerned for his welfare.

He is 5-feet-7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has several tattoos on his neck, arms, legs, and knuckles.

Anyone who may have had contact with him is asked to call the Onalaska Police Department at 608-781-9550.

