TOMAH, WIS. (WXOW) - Onalaska traveled to Tomah Friday night to kick off the 2020 season.

Due to cancelations by other schools during the week, these two teams didn't know they were playing each other until Thursday morning.

Onalaska starts the season off 1-0 after a 39-13 win over Tomah.

Ayden Larson was 12-15 throwing with 216 yards and two touchdowns. He was a force on the ground as well with 8 carries for 88 yards and one touchdown.