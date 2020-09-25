 Skip to Content

Orders for big-ticket manufactured goods ticks up just 0.4%

New
8:59 am National news from the Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods increased just 0.4% in August following a much larger gain in the previous month. It was the fourth consecutive monthly increase, but the most recent uptick was far weaker than the 11.7% surge in July, according to Commerce Department data Friday.  Economists had expected production to ease somewhat after manufacturers rebounded strongly in previous months from COVID-19 related shutdowns, but the growth in August was less than half what economists had projected. 

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content