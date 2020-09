GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Both the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will likely be missing their star receivers for their Sunday night matchup. The Saints have ruled out 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas. That means Thomas will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury. Packers coach Matt LaFleur says it’s “probably doubtful” that Davante Adams will play Sunday night at New Orleans due to a hamstring injury.