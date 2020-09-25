Palestinian leader calls for new peace process in UN speech

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has called for an international conference early next year to launch a “genuine peace process.” In a prerecorded address to the U.N. General Assembly, Abbas also criticized the recent decision of the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to normalize relations with Israel. The Palestinians have rejected President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the conflict, which overwhelmingly favors Israel, and have cut off contacts with both the U.S. and Israel. Instead, they have called for a multilateral peace process based on U.N. resolutions and past agreements. Israel’s U.N. Ambassador responded with a video statement calling Abbas’ speech a collection of “lies and incitement against Israel.”