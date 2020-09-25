Pasta salad recipe features Dairy State stars

Pasta salad recipe features Dairy State starsNew
(WXOW) - Whether you're looking for a family-friendly weeknight fix or something to satisfy those game-day cravings, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin have you covered.
Tina Peterson demonstrated on Daybreak how to make a simple pasta salad, featuring three Wisconsin cheeses.
INGREDIENTS
3 cups uncooked rotini pasta
1 medium English cucumber, quartered and sliced
8 ounces thinly sliced hard salami, julienned
6 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Fontina cheese, diced (1 1/2 cups)
6 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Provolone cheese, diced (1 1/2 cups)
1 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved
1 cup chopped fresh parsley
1 cup diced pickled pepperoncini peppers
DRESSING:
1/2 cup red wine vinegar
1 1/2 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Parmesan cheese, grated (1/2 cup)
1 1/2 teaspoons sugar
1 cup olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Minced fresh parsley
INSTRUCTIONS
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. Combine the pasta, cucumber, salami, fontina, provolone, olives, parsley and pepperoncini peppers in a large bowl.
Whisk the red wine vinegar, parmesan and sugar in a medium bowl.
Slowly whisk in olive oil.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
Pour 1 cup dressing over pasta mixture; gently toss to coat.
Cover and refrigerate salad and remaining dressing for at least 1 hour or until serving.
Stir reserved dressing.
Pour over pasta salad; gently toss to coat.
Garnish with parsley.
This recipe is courtesy of WisconsinCheese.com.