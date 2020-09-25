Pasta salad recipe features Dairy State stars

(WXOW) - Whether you're looking for a family-friendly weeknight fix or something to satisfy those game-day cravings, the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin have you covered.

Tina Peterson demonstrated on Daybreak how to make a simple pasta salad, featuring three Wisconsin cheeses.

INGREDIENTS

3 cups uncooked rotini pasta

1 medium English cucumber, quartered and sliced

8 ounces thinly sliced hard salami, julienned

6 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Fontina cheese, diced (1 1/2 cups)

6 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Provolone cheese, diced (1 1/2 cups)

1 cup pitted Kalamata olives, halved

1 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 cup diced pickled pepperoncini peppers

DRESSING:

1/2 cup red wine vinegar

1 1/2 ounces Weyauwega Star Dairy Parmesan cheese, grated (1/2 cup)

1 1/2 teaspoons sugar

1 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Minced fresh parsley

INSTRUCTIONS

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. Combine the pasta, cucumber, salami, fontina, provolone, olives, parsley and pepperoncini peppers in a large bowl.

Whisk the red wine vinegar, parmesan and sugar in a medium bowl.

Slowly whisk in olive oil.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Pour 1 cup dressing over pasta mixture; gently toss to coat.

Cover and refrigerate salad and remaining dressing for at least 1 hour or until serving.

Stir reserved dressing.

Pour over pasta salad; gently toss to coat.

Garnish with parsley.

This recipe is courtesy of WisconsinCheese.com.