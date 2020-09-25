Portland, Oregon, braces itself for large right-wing rally

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A rally in Portland, Oregon, hosted by the right-wing group Proud Boys was expected to bring several thousand supporters of President Donald Trump to the city on Saturday. Organizers of the rally described the event as a free speech event to support Trump and the police, restore law and order and condemn anti-fascists and what the Proud Boys called “domestic terrorism.” Right-wing groups have been critical of Mayor Ted Wheeler’s failure to stop four months of nightly protests in support of Black Lives Matter and cutting the police budget. Several events to oppose the Proud Boys’ message are also planned.