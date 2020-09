PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) This game remained scoreless until the end of the first half when kicker Kayden Addie put Platteville on the board with a field goal as time expired to give them a 3-0 lead going into halftime.

Prairie Du Chien would come back to win the game in the second half though with two touchdowns and a final score of 14-10.