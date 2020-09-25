Push within El Salvador to advance priest massacre case

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — For years, attempts within El Salvador to investigate and prosecute the masterminds of a massacre of six Jesuit priests during that country’s civil war have been delayed and deflected by legal maneuvers. The sentencing of former Salvadoran colonel Inocente Orlando Montano to 133 years in prison by a Spanish court earlier this month in relation to the case is raising calls once again for El Salvador to deal with this dark chapter in its history. The question of whether to reopen the case remains stalled in the Supreme Court’s criminal chamber.