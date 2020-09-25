Russia, China block release of UN report criticizing Russia

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia and China are blocking the official release of a report by U.N. experts on Libya that accuses its warring parties and their international backers — including Russia — of violating a U.N. arms embargo on the conflict-wracked country. Germany’s deputy U.N. ambassador said he brought the issue to the Security Council on Friday after the two countries blocked the report’s release by the committee monitoring sanctions on Libya, which Germany heads. He said the release would create needed transparency and contribute to naming and shaming violators of the arms embargo. But diplomats said after the closed meeting that Russia and China again blocked the report’s publication.