Strings Scholarship program soars thanks to Symphony support

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite the ongoing pandemic, the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra plans to play on while expanding its music education outreach.

Instruction is now underway for a record number of LSO Strings Scholarship recipients.

"We've got 16 young people who are going to get free private lessons in their musical instrument from a professional musician here in La Crosse," said LSO Music Director, Alexander Platt. "Our board of directors has really stepped up to the plate, as they always do, so beautifully."

The scholarship is given annually. LSO Executive Director Eva Marie Restel said, however, they have never had more than 11 recipients in the past. The winners also receive two free tickets to the symphony.

The LSO will move forward with plans to hold in-person concerts following health guidelines this fall. Three smaller, socially-distanced Chamber Concerts begin on Saturday, October 24.

Only 15 musicians will perform under Platt's direction on the Viterbo Fine Arts Center main stage. Seating is limited to 225 of the about 1,100 capacity inside the theater.

Those who choose to attend in person will be required to wear masks upon entering. Once seated, patrons can remove their face coverings as they will be spaced far enough apart to comply with guidelines.

Concerts will run for one hour with no intermission. Pre and post-concert activities will not take place. The LSO also expects to live-stream the concert for those who choose not to attend.

To reserve tickets, visit the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra's website.