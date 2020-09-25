 Skip to Content

Suspect in federal fraud probe found slain in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A lawyer representing a man under federal investigation for alleged involvement in a scheme to stage expensive car crashes says his client was shot to death inside a New Orleans apartment. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate quoted federal public defender Claude Kelly as saying that 54-year-old Cornelius Garrison was found dead Tuesday. His death came four days after the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Orleans filed charges accusing him of staging car crashes with tractor-trailers in exchange for $150,000. Kelly said Wednesday he was suspicious of the timing, adding that the defendant had grown concerned for his safety. He said New Orleans Police and the FBI were investigating.

Associated Press

