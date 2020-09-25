Desk shortage forces people to get creative about workspaces

NEW YORK (AP) — First it was toilet paper. Disinfectant wipes. Canned beans. Coins. Computers. Now, desks are in short supply. The slew of kids attending virtual school has parents scrambling to find furniture for them even as workers realize they’re home for the long haul and need to update their home offices. It’s a small indignity compared with the kids who don’t even have home internet, but it’s a hassle for parents lucky enough to have the space and money to afford desks just the same. To find desks, people are scouring stores near and far and even making their own.