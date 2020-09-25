The weekend is here and it starts out warm.

Warmth on Friday…

Southerly winds strengthened on Friday, and gusted to as high as 33 mph. With ample sunshine highs reached into the 70s to lower 80s. The average highs for today are in the upper 60s. Let’s call this a bonus day!

Weekend rain chances…

A low pressure system will slide toward the area tonight and Saturday, but the best chance for significant rain will be north of the region. A few showers and isolated t-storms are possible later tonight and again Saturday afternoon, but they will be mostly to the northeast of I-94. The next chances of rainfall will then pop up again next week as colder air arrives. Our best chance for significant rain will be on Tuesday and Wednesday, and highs will cool back into the 50s.

Pollen season continues…

Mold counts will remain high over the coming days, but the ragweed pollen counts should be in the lower range for the next several days as the season comes to an end..

Have a great weekend! -Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden