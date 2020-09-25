Tokyo Olympics and IOC find mostly minor areas to ‘simplify’

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo Olympic organizers have announced several “simplification” changes for next year’s postponed games but with few large cost-savings. Simplifying the Olympics has been a promise of the IOC and Tokyo organizers with estimates suggesting the one-year delay could cost billions of extra dollars. Organizers said initially they were looking at about 200 items to simplify but have settled on about 50 that were really possible. Organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori calls this a case of a “glass half-filled or a glass half-empty.” Mori says organizers wanted to cut deeper but found it was difficult because of contracts the International Olympic Committee has with broadcasters and other stakeholders.