Trick or Treating is not recommend this year

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - La Crosse Police urge parents not to let their kids trick or treat this Halloween.

Captain Jason Melby with La Crosse Police Department said he and other law enforcement agencies have received many calls from parents asking if Halloween is canceled.

While the police do not have the authority to cancel a holiday, they urge parents to keep their kids home this year. The request comes from Wisconsin DHS, and is supported by the police department.

Here is a list of Halloween-safe activities.