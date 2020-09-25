Trooper quietly buried amid scrutiny over Black man’s death

WEST MONROE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana state trooper who died in a single-car crash just hours after he was told he would be fired for his role in the death of a Black man was buried with honors Friday at a ceremony that authorities sought to keep secret out of concerns it would attract a mass protest. State Police officials and family members mourned Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth under tight security in West Monroe. It marked the latest turn in the long-simmering, 2019 death case of Ronald Greene, which has prompted a federal civil-rights probe and increasing calls for authorities to release body-camera video.