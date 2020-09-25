Trump to return to Minnesota for Duluth rally on Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump will campaign in Duluth on Wednesday, marking his third visit to the key swing state of Minnesota in recent weeks.

His campaign said Trump will speak at a rally at the Duluth International Airport at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Doors open at 2 p.m.

Trump led an airport rally in Mankato on Aug. 17 and another in Bemidji last Friday, the same day that Democratic challenger Joe Biden visited a union training center in Duluth.

In another show of the importance, Trump has attached to winning Minnesota, Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump visited Minneapolis on Thursday.

Ivanka Trump made a campaign stop in Winona Friday morning.