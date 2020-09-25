Trump to return to Minnesota for Duluth rally on Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — President Donald Trump will campaign in Duluth on Wednesday, marking his third visit to the key swing state of Minnesota in recent weeks. His campaign said Trump will speak at a rally at the Duluth International Airport at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Doors open at 2 p.m. Trump led an airport rally in Mankato on Aug. 17 and another in Bemidji last Friday, the same day that Democratic challenger Joe Biden visited a union training center in Duluth. In another show of the importance Trump has attached to winning Minnesota, Vice President Mike Pence and Ivanka Trump visited Minneapolis on Thursday