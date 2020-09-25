Under virus strain, Europe’s leaders plead at UN for unity

PARIS (AP) — Struggling to contain resurgent virus infections, European leaders decried a collective failure to vanquish the pandemic. They told the U.N. General Assembly on Friday that it’s time for countries to reinvent international cooperation in response. This year’s unusual work-from-home General Assembly comes as COVID-19 cases keep rising in many regions but especially in Europe. Some of the world’s most advanced hospitals in some of the world’s richest countries are again under strain. Italy’s leader called for ‘collective renewal.’ The Czech leader said it’s time for Europe to rethink its role in the world.