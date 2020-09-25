Vatican cardinal pushes back after pope fires him in scandal

ROME (AP) — The onetime papal contender who was fired by Pope Francis in an astonishing twist to the Vatican’s latest scandal is pushing back against allegations he embezzled Holy See money. Cardinal Angelo Becciu presided over an extraordinary press conference a day after Francis forced his resignation and yanked his rights and privileges as a cardinal. The 72-year-old Becciu said his downfall was “surreal,” but that he had a clear conscience, remained loyal to Francis and was ready to die for him. Becciu said Francis had asked him to step down as prefect of the Vatican’s saint-making office during a “troubled” 20-minute meeting Thursday evening in which the pope said he “no longer had confidence in me.”