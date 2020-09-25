Virus again slashes French Open crowd sizes; now only 1,000

PARIS (AP) — Crowd sizes for the French Open have been reduced again to only 1,000 spectators per day because of the worsening coronavirus epidemic in Paris. The new limit has been reduced from 5,000 per day and was first announced by Prime Minster Jean Castex. His office has confirmed that the reduction relates only to spectators. Organizers have repeatedly had to scale back their ambitions as virus cases have climbed. They had been planning to have 11,500 spectators per day three weeks ago. That was then scaled back to 5,000 per day and now to only 1,000.