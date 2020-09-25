Warm breeze ushers in a chance at the 80s

Dense Fog Advisory

Plan for extra time to travel! Dense fog is creating very low visibility across most of the Coulee Region, especially in low elevations. Advisory will end near 8 am but as winds pick up speed early this morning fog may lift before sunrise.

Warmth returns

After the fog lifts out the valley regions, temperatures will start to take flight. There is another chance for the 80s under the fall sunshine. However, it will be a bit breezy this afternoon as the active weather pattern picks up pace.

A cold front will push into the region late today. Our neighborhood is expected to stay dry but this will usher in a change in the pattern through the weekend. The cold front will exit, but the cloud cover will stick in the region with the arrival of more active weather.

Weekend outlook

Saturday: Cloud cover will increase tonight into Saturday morning. This will limit most of the sunshine but temperatures will not struggle. With the continuous southerly wind, this will usher temperatures back to the low 80s. Then late Saturday, a low pressure that lingers in Minnesota will sweep through. It will bring the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms.

Sunday: Your Sunday morning coffee may include areas of sunshine, but it won’t last. A secondary cold front from a large low pressure development in Canada will move in. This will bring another round of weak showers during the day. Sunday will also bring in the significant cooler pattern ahead. High Sunday will be near average in the low 70s. But, WELL below average temperatures will take over next week.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett