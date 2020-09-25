With spy series ‘Tehran,’ Israelis reach out to an enemy

NEW YORK (AP) — The new series “Tehran” opens with a commercial flight from Jordan to India that’s suddenly diverted to Iran. A few of the passengers on board have secrets. Those secrets will soon have international implications. As audacious as the premise, “Tehran” is equally bold: an Israeli production that offers viewers a sympathetic view of one of Israel’s greatest foes without anyone from the production setting foot in Iran’s Islamic Republic. The show’s eight episodes aired in Israel in June and July, to largely rave reviews. The espionage thriller, with dialogue in Hebrew, English and Farsi, debuts on Apple TV+ on Friday.