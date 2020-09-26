Belarus tells UN sanctions would be ‘harmful for everyone’

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Belarus’ foreign minister is warning Western nations against imposing sanctions or other restrictions over the country’s disputed presidential election and crackdowns on protesters. Vladimir Makei told the virtual U.N. General Assembly meeting Saturday that sanctions or other restrictions will, in his words, have the opposite effect and be harmful for absolutely everyone. His pre-recorded speech was played hours after the latest in a series of large protests in Belarus over the outcome of the Aug. 9 re-election of President Alexander Lukashenko, which his opponents say was rigged.