Boris Johnson urges world leaders to unite against COVID-19.

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the coronavirus pandemic has frayed the bonds between nations, and is urging world leaders to unite against the “common foe” of COVID-19. Johnson, who made the remarks in a prerecorded speech to the United Nations General Assembly, said that, nine months into the pandemic, “the very notion of the international community looks tattered.” He said: ”“Never again must we wage 193 separate campaigns against the same enemy.” Johnson set out a plan for preventing another global pandemic. This would include a network of zoonotic research labs around the world to identify dangerous pathogens before they leap from animals to humans.