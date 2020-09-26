China opens auto show under anti-disease controls

BEIJING (AP) — Ford, Nissan and BMW have unveiled new electric models for the Chinese market as the Beijing auto show opened under anti-virus controls that included holding news conferences by international video link. Automakers are looking to China, the first major economy to start recovering from the coronavirus pandemic, to drive sales growth and reverse multibillion-dollar losses. Auto China 2020, postponed from March, is the first major trade show for any industry since the pandemic began. The ruling Communist Party’s decision to go ahead with it reflects official confidence China, where the pandemic began in December, has the disease under control.