COVID-19 forces Texas A&M to keep fans out of Midnight Yell

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Texas A&M’s five Yell Leaders ran into an almost empty Kyle Field for their Midnight Yell as Friday night crept into Saturday morning. It’s a tradition almost 90 years old that is normally held in front of more than 25,000 fans before every football game. No fans were allowed this year because of the coronavirus, leaving the Yell Leaders to perform to only the school’s band, their voices echoing in the cavernous space.