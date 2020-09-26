COVID-19 test site gets cut short

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Health Department's COVID-19 testing site ended three hours earlier than planned due to the weekend mailing schedule.

The Health Department's Testing Strategy Coordinator Michael Horner-Ibler said it was supposed to run until 6 p.m. but they had to end it at 3 p.m. in order to send tests through the mail for 72-hour results.

The carrier service stops receiving mail at 4 p.m. on Saturdays.

"Although that's really unfortunate for today and it's tough on our end [and] obviously it's tough on the community's end," Horner-Ibler said. "We know what to expect and we will plan for that."

Despite ending early, Horner-Ibler said the test site was busy throughout the day.

The Health Department's next testing site is at the Health and Human Service building on Monday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.