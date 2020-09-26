Wisconsin hits record for new coronavirus cases reported

MADISON, Wis. (AP/WXOW) - Wisconsin has hit a record for coronavirus cases reported in a single day as the Department of Health reported 2,817 people have tested positive for the virus.

The state has seen some of the nation’s fastest coronavirus spread over the last two weeks. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 950, an increase of nearly 97%, according to Johns Hopkins researchers.

Over the course of the pandemic, 113,645 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

About 83% of those people have recovered, while over 18,000 have active infections and 1,281 have died.

In total, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in its Saturday update that La Crosse County had 44 new cases of the virus.

No new deaths were reported in the county.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that 15 people are hospitalized in the Western region of the state, which is comprised of Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, and Crawford counties. Eleven of the 15 are in intensive care.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from Friday's DHS update:

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Buffalo 138 (+4) 2 Crawford 160 (+4) 0 Grant 953 (+27) 19 Jackson 145 (+12) 1 La Crosse 2,990(+44) 4 Monroe 494 (+19) 2 Trempealeau 623 (+13) 2 Vernon 215 (+4) 1 Figures provided by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services or individual county health departments

