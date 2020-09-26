Crop tops or ‘republican’ dress? France debates schoolwear

PARIS (AP) — French women are known for their instinctive knack for spot-on chic attire. But now they have the right to be confused. Ministers working overtime trying to tamp down the coronavirus spread and ramp up the economy, have gotten side-tracked in a debate about whether crop tops or other skimpy clothing on girls in classrooms is a grave affront to the French Republic. The education minister says that girls should go to school dressed in “a republican manner,” unleashing mockery on social media that included pictures of the bare-breasted national symbol, Marianne. Several ministers have publicly disagreed with him. Meanwhile, other women are facing criticism for covering up too much – in a Muslim headscarf.