Early vote shows signs of Black voters’ shift to mail voting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Black voters seem to be warming up to voting by mail. An Associated Press analysis of North Carolina voting data shows 16.7% of mail-in ballots that have been sent in came from Black voters, close to their 21% of that state’s voting population. Black voters have been the least likely racial group to use mail-in balloting in the past. The North Carolina data is one indication that they are changing their stance. However, this comes with risk — North Carolina Black voters were nearly four times as likely as white ones to have their ballots sent back for failing to follow instructions. They will need to be corrected for those votes to count.