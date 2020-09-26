Official: Paris stabbing suspect targeted Charlie Hebdo

PARIS (AP) — A French official says the chief suspect in a double stabbing in Paris told investigators he carried out the attack in anger over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad published by satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo. Two people were wounded and seven people are in custody after Friday’s attack outside the newspaper’s former offices. Counterterrorism authorities are investigating what authorities called an Islamic extremist attack linked to Charlie Hebdo, which lost 12 employees in an al-Qaida attack in 2015. The weekly routinely mocks religious figures, and recently republished caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad that angered many Muslims.