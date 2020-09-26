French virus testing labs under strain amid resurgent demand

ARGENTEUIL, France (AP) — France’s COVID-19 resurgence is palpable in the buzzing biology lab of a public hospital in the Paris suburb of Argenteuil. Tube after tube arrive with new nasal swabs, now about 240 per day. And the lab director struggles to obtain enough reagents to keep up with escalating demand. More than 1 million of France’s 67 million people took a virus test over the past week, putting growing strain on labs like this one. While France suffered testing shortages early in the pandemic, ramped-up testing since this summer has helped authorities track a rising tide of infections.