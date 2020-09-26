Israel to hold US-mediated talks with Lebanon on sea border

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli official says the country will hold rare talks with Lebanon next month in an effort to resolve a longstanding maritime border dispute. The official says Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz will lead the Israeli delegation in talks mediated by the United States. Representatives from the three countries are likely to speak by video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic. Israel and Lebanon are technically in a state of war. They each claim some 860 square kilometers (330 square miles) of the Mediterranean Sea. Both are hoping to explore and develop new offshore gas fields following a number of big finds in recent years.