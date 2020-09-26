Minnesota marks 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, hits daily case high

MINNEAPOLIS (AP/WXOW) — Minnesota has recorded a grim milestone as health officials report that over 2,000 people have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic.

The state also posted an all-time high for cases reported in a day with 1,478 people testing positive for the virus. The Minnesota Department of Health recorded 10 new deaths, sending the statewide tally of COVID-19 deaths to 2,004 people.

Despite the worrisome marker, the rate of deaths has slowed in recent months after spikes in May and June.

Cases have been increasing statewide in the last two weeks. The rolling average number of daily new cases has grown by 376, an increase of 70%.

In Southeastern Minnesota, Winona County reported 16 new cases. Three were in the 15-19 age group, one each in the 20-24, 30-34, 35-39, 60-64, and 70-74 age groups. Two new cases each were in the 40-44, 50-54, 55-59, and 75-79 age groups.

Fillmore County saw five new cases while Houston County recorded four new virus cases.