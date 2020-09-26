Minnesota voter group sues Minneapolis over election grant

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota voter advocacy group is suing Minneapolis to block it from accepting money to help cover a shortfall in funding to carry out the November election amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Minnesota Voters Alliance filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court of Minnesota this week, the Star Tribune reported. The group argues that the city cannot accept funds from private organizations for election costs. Minneapolis is currently applying for a grant between $2 million and $3 million from the Chicago-based nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life. The city is planning to use the money to cover a shortfall of roughly $1.4 million for election costs.